Burger Swap Price Hits $1.45 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003481 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and $5.73 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,883 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

