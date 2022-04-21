Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZZUF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

