Bytom Trading Down 1.9% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $38.47 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00266144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,749,669,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,652,864,581 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

