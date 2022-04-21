CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.90. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.33. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

