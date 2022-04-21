Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.