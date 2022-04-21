Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.30.

Cameco stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

