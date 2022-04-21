Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 9.1%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.68. 460,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,278,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.