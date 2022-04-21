Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

