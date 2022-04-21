Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$2.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.33.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$189.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.37. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

