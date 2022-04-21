Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 536,820 shares.The stock last traded at $119.39 and had previously closed at $117.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is going to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $478,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

