Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

CU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.89.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

TSE:CU traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$39.33. 134,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,392. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.