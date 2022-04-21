Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 459,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 171,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

