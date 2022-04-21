Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 154 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 154 ($2.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.
LON CAPD opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.01. The stock has a market cap of £197.24 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.75 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
