Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $277.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.57.
CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $259.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $174.89 and a fifty-two week high of $260.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.62.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
