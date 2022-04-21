Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $277.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.57.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $259.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $174.89 and a fifty-two week high of $260.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.62.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

