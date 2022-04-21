Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) to Issue GBX 1.18 Dividend

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CARR opened at GBX 145.04 ($1.89) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.50. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £136.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

