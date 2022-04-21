Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $9.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. 5,346,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.07. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carvana from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

