Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

CLS stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.