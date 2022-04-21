Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

