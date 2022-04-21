Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

EBR stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

