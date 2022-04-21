Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 245,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

