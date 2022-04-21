Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

