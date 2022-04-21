Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.74. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.40.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $296.85 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

