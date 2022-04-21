Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.