Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 0.9%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 11,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

The company has a market cap of C$216.92 million and a P/E ratio of -29.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 21.51 and a quick ratio of 21.51.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile (CVE:CKG)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

