Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 0.9%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 11,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.
The company has a market cap of C$216.92 million and a P/E ratio of -29.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 21.51 and a quick ratio of 21.51.
Chesapeake Gold Company Profile (CVE:CKG)
