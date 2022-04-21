Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

CHS remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,483. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

