China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CEA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CEA opened at $16.57 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

