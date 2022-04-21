China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $16.57

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $16.08. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

