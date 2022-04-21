Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.91

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.91 and last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 64900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.81.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.89.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

