Christopher Gibson Sells 35,836 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $245,118.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,370.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $260,948.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 667,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,091. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RXRX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.