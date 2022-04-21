Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. CWM LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 76.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

