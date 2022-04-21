Cigna (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $274.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s revenues have been increasing consistently for the past several years, driven by acquisitions, superior operating performance and, high-quality products and services portfolio. Its 2018 buyout of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to the insurance operations. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. In 2021, the company deployed over $9 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. For 2022, the company expects adjusted income from operations to be at least $22.40 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, high leverage is a concern for Cigna, affecting financial flexibility. Rising operating costs might dent its margins.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.35.

Shares of CI stock opened at $268.87 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its 200 day moving average is $226.62. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.6% during the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cigna by 70.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

