Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 772,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

