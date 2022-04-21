Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,695. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

