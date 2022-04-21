City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. City posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in City by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 110,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,632. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.59. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

