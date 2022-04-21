Civilization (CIV) Market Cap Achieves $36.49 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Civilization has a total market cap of $36.49 million and $1.67 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civilization has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00104000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Civilization Profile

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

