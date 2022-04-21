CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after buying an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,414. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.85.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

