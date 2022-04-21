CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $418.89. 389,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

