CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

