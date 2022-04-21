CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.94. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

CME stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.37. 1,619,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,289. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.84. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.