CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

