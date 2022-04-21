Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Trading Up 0.4%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

