Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $590,225.41

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $590,225.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00792555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00201850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023684 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

