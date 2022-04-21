Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $596.28. 90,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $595.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $243.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.