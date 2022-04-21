Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

