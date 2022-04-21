Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,468. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $120.73 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

