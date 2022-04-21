Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,316,000 after buying an additional 251,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,960,000 after buying an additional 154,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,561,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 129,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,413,000 after buying an additional 150,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,355,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,647 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

