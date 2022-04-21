Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 893 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 720.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 201,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

