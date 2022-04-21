Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1,293.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 605.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $333.18. 20,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,370. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.33. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $333.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

