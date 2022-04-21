Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX traded down $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $339.80. 12,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

