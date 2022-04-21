Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.16. 235,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,055. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $444.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.35.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.